10-Man Beşiktaş Hold Crystal Palace in Four-Goal Europa League Thriller

Ten-man Beşiktaş displayed immense tactical resilience at TÜPRAŞ Stadium on Thursday evening, fighting back from a second-half deficit to secure a 2-2 draw against Premier League side Crystal Palace in the UEFA Europa League.

Despite losing defender Ümit Akdağ to a red card late in the second half, Vincenzo Italiano’s side held firm to reach seven points from three fixtures, cementing eighth position in the overall 36-team League Phase standings.

Four-Goal Exchange & Red Card Drama

Following early VAR intervention to disallow Jean-Philippe Mateta’s 6th-minute effort for offside, the game erupted into a frantic exchange across both halves:

Ndidi Opener (45+2′): In first-half stoppage time, substitute Salih Özcan—who replaced the injured Fabio Miretti in the 39th minute—launched a long-range pass from inside his own half. Wilfred Ndidi latched onto the delivery and slotted past Walter Benítez to put the Black Eagles ahead.

Palace Double (51′, 55′): The visitors responded rapidly after the interval. Yeremy Pino tapped home from Anan Khalaili’s low cross before Mateta capitalized on a misplaced backpass from Tiago Djaló to turn the scoreline in Palace’s favor.

Olaitan Rocket & Dismissal (73′, 77′): Substitute Junior Olaitan leveled for Beşiktaş in the 73rd minute, driving a low strike into the bottom corner from outside the penalty area. Four minutes later, Ümit Akdağ was shown a straight red card for a foul on Jørgen Strand Larsen, forcing the hosts to navigate the final 13 minutes with ten men.

Italiano Cites Squad Fatigue & Defensive Concerns

Speaking after the final whistle covered by Türkiye Today, Beşiktaş head coach Vincenzo Italiano praised his side’s character while addressing structural vulnerabilities:

Dismissal Impact: “Without the red card to Ümit, we were in a strong position to push for the winning goal,” Italiano noted. “Taking a point under those circumstances is vital for our qualification campaign.”

Defensive Leakage: “Conceding in six consecutive matches is a structural issue we must fix immediately. We are gifting opponents high-value chances through individual lapses.”

Miretti Injury: Italiano confirmed midfielder Fabio Miretti suffered a muscle injury before halftime and is set for a spell on the sidelines, joining Orkun Kökçü on the treatment table ahead of Monday’s Süper Lig fixture against Başakşehir.

The result keeps the Black Eagles in prime position to contend for automatic round-of-16 qualification as European group competition reaches its midpoint.