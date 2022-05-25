2022-23 Super Lig title favourites – Can Trabzonspor remain champions?

Trabzonspor lifted the league title for the first time in 38 years resulting in wild celebrations across the Eastern Black Sea region as well as diaspora communities across Turkey and the world.

The Black Sea based side had not won the Super Lig since 1984 but ended up winning the championship with three games left to play.

For those who want to place a wager on the next Super Lig champions, you can do so using your 7bit casino bonus code.

Head coach Abdullah Avci also lifted his first Super Lig after coming close a number of times with Basaksehir and Trabzonspor in the past.

The domestic success was not a surprise, it was a long time coming.

Trabzonspor have taken advantage of a period of turmoil among the traditional Istanbul powerhouses.

Galatasaray

Galatasaray had a dismal season, are in financial trouble, and will spend the summer rebuilding.

The Lions finished the 2021-22 campaign in 13th place.

The board decided to sack Fatih Terim earlier in the year and replace the whole staffing setup.

Domenec Torrent was brought in as manager with Pasquale Sensibile appointed sporting director.

Torrent, who spent years as assistant to Pep Guardiola will try to use his ties to the Manchester City boss to bring strengthen the squad with loan players from the Premier League champions.

And I think the new management at the club will pay dividends eventually but the rebuilding project will take time.

Turkish football is unpredictable and stranger things have happened. I think the Lions will be in the title race next term but it may be early to win the championship.

Besiktas

Besiktas are also in a bit of a mess. The Black Eagles are in a serious financial crisis and have their hands tied over summer transfers.

With no European competition football, the Black-Whites will be able to divert all attention to the league but out of the title challengers Galatasaray, Trabzonspor and Fenerbahce they have the weakest squad.

Fenerbahce

Fenerbahce came closest to challenging Trabzonspor. The Yellow Canaries will be desperate to lift the title next term. Club president Ali Koc has yet to win any silverware despite investing heavily in the team over the past few seasons.

The Yellow-Navy Blues have a squad to rival Trabzonspor and are likely to strengthen the team even further this summer.

But they have been their own worse enemy. Fenerbahce have put themselves under huge pressure to add silverware to the cabinet but have been unable to cope. They have tended to implode over recent seasons.

The only team that can really stop Fenerbahce are themselves at this point.

Trabzonspor

Trabzonspor head into the new season as favorites to retain the title. Avci has built a well-balanced side. The club is stable and run by a professional board who have been savvy in the transfer market both in selling and buying players.

The reigning champions have the least changes to make in order to mount a substantial title challenge. The Champions League could prove to be a distraction for their domestic campaign but regardless they will be the side to beat yet again next season.