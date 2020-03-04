£20m striker returns to Everton following injury

Cenk Tosun has returned to Finch Farm after suffering a knee injury on loan at Crystal Palace the Liverpool Echo revealed.

Tosun has returned to Everton as the club wait to find out the severity of his injury.

The 28-year-old joined Palace after struggling for playing time at Everton over the first-half of the season.

The Echo report that Tosun’s loan stay could, however, be cut short.

Everton have yet to reveal details of the injury or how long they expect Tosun to be ruled out of action.

Reports in Turkey from NTV meanwhile claimed that Tosun will be out for seven months.

Tosun moved to Palace hoping to gain regular playing time ahead of the European Championships.

The injury could have rule them out of the tournament.

This comes just a few weeks after Palace chairman Steve Parish revealed that the Eagles could end up signing Tosun on a permanent deal for £20m.

Parish said: said: “Roy [Hodgson] felt we needed more firepower, so we took Cenk [Tosun] and we have got an option to buy him.

“Obviously if we had bought him for £20m or whatever, maybe that would have been a better PR story.

“But he is an excellent player, he is in the building and I think he will be a big help going into the next six months and I see no reason why we couldn’t make that a permanent deal in the summer, if things go well for both parties.”