25 goal striker responds to Liverpool interest

Alexander Sorloth has been linked with several European giants after an impressive season on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace.

The Fanatik newspaper reported today that Liverpool are among several sides interested in Sorloth.

Per the source, the Reds face competition from Real Madrid, Bayern Munich, Napoli and Sevilla.

Sorloth has issued a response to the recent transfer links.

“My priority is to win the league with Trabzonspor,” he said.

“I will leave the transfer talks to the end of the season and if we do win the league I know I will get even better offers.”

Footmercato reported that Trabzonspor want €25-30m for their star man last week.

Sorloth has 25 goals and seven assists in all competitions for the Turkish giants this season.

The Norway international is on a two-year loan from Palace but they do not have an option to recall him.

Additionally, Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option. The Super Lig leaders could end up buying Sorloth and sell him for a profit.

The Turkish league is currently suspended due to coronavirus disruptions.

A return date will be set when the Turkish Football Federation meets in the first week of May.