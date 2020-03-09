25-goal striker scouted by Man United responds to Real Madrid interest

Alexander Sorloth has been closely linked with several European giants after impressing at Trabzonspor this season.

Sorloth has scored 25 goals and provided seven assists in 34 appearances on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace this term.

Manchester United became the latest club to send scouts for Sorloth.

The Sabah newspaper reported that the Red Devils were one of seven clubs along with Real Madrid that sent scouts for the game against Rizespor last week.

Turkish-Football reported that United scouted Sorloth against Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup semi-final.

Sorloth has however, refused to get drawn into the transfer links.

“I am not thinking about Real Madrid or any other team right now, all that is on my mind is Trabzonspor winning the league, that is what I told my manager,” Sorloth was quoted as saying by Fotospor.

The Norway international is the top scorer in the league with 19 goals this term.

Sorloth is on a two-year loan at Trabzonspor but Palace do not have a clause to recall the striker at the end of the season.

Additionally, the Claret-Blues have a €6m buy option that remains active until the end of next season.

Trabzonspor are currently second in the league but will join leaders Basaksehir at the top of the table on equal points if they win their game in hand against Malatyaspor.

The Black Sea based side then take on Basaksehir on Sunday at home.

Trabzonspor informed Turkish-Football that several club have already applied for accreditation to send scouts to the Basaksehir clash but they did not disclose club names.