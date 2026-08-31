4 Minutes Were Enough for Arda Güler: ‘He Woke Real Madrid Up’ — Pay Attention to Mourinho’s Expression After the Goal

Turkish international Arda Güler made an emphatic statement on Sunday after being left out of José Mourinho’s starting lineup, coming off the bench in the 87th minute to score four minutes later and seal Real Madrid’s 4-0 victory over Málaga CF at the Santiago Bernabéu.

Having started Real Madrid’s opening two LaLiga fixtures of the 2026–27 campaign, Güler found himself among the substitutes as Mourinho rotated his squad. Replacing Jude Bellingham late in the second half, the 21-year-old playmaker needed just four minutes to leave his mark. Combining with Vinícius Júnior inside the box, Güler calmly slotted home his first goal of the season in stoppage time.

Mourinho’s Stoic Reaction Sparks Debate

Following Güler’s late strike, television cameras immediately cut to Real Madrid manager José Mourinho on the bench. The Portuguese tactician remained completely stoic, offering no visible celebration or emotion following the fourth goal.

The contrast between Güler’s immediate impact and his manager’s reserved reaction has reignited debate among supporters and media regarding the midfielder’s role in the squad. However, speaking after the match, Mourinho dismissed suggestions of friction and defended his rotation strategy.

“I select my starting 11 based on the opponent, how we want to approach the game, and what I believe we need on that specific day,” Mourinho explained. “The fact that Arda Güler didn’t start doesn’t mean I don’t trust him. It simply means I made a decision for that specific game. There’s a difference between the two.”

Mourinho also highlighted the teamwork behind the goal, praising Vinícius Júnior for setting up Güler rather than taking the shot himself: “Vini didn’t want to score and passed the ball to his teammate. People embrace, celebrate together, and work together.”

Comparison to the Ronaldo-Özil Era

Addressing Güler’s tactical role, Spanish journalist Josep Pedrerol [as relayed by Fanatik] noted that Mourinho is taking a patient approach with the young talent. Pedrerol suggested that Mourinho envisions building a dynamic partnership between Kylian Mbappé and Güler—drawing parallels to the iconic Cristiano Ronaldo and Mesut Özil duo during Mourinho’s first stint at Real Madrid.

Real Madrid’s commanding 4-0 win keeps them top of LaLiga with a perfect nine points from their opening three matches.