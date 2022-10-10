6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

Around the globe, one of the sports that has the greatest level of participation is football. The fact that the strongest teams in Europe and the rest of the world compete against one another every year is the best sign of the passion that people have for the game. Turkey is among the nations where the passion for football is at its highest level, and the teams are supported in the most ardent manner possible.

The tremendous popularity of football throughout the nation is reflected in the fact that every province and region has at least one football team. However, even when the fan support is so strong, football teams still need to make more effort to improve themselves.

You will be able to find the finest football clubs on the list that we have compiled here. But before we start the list of Turkey’s most successful teams regarding championship victories, let’s learn more about betting on Turkish football.

How to bet on Turkish football matches?

Turkish Super League is the place to be if you’re a sports enthusiast seeking some global excitement. Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are just two examples of the top-tier teams that have emerged from this league. Both of these clubs have won several titles and even competed in the finals of the UEFA Champions League in the year 2000. Let’s speak about how to bet on Turkish football matches. To get you going, here are some pointers to consider:

1. Bet with a Reputable Sportsbook

Choosing a reputable sportsbook is necessary for any kind of sports betting, but it is important when the sport being bet upon is from a lesser-known league. Therefore, do some research and select a sportsbook with a high reputation and fair odds.

2. Familiarize yourself with the Clubs and the Structure of the League

The Turkish Super League consists of 19 teams that compete against one another in both home and away games during the season, which spans from August through May. After the matches are held for months, the champion title goes to the team that has accumulated the most points. Therefore, before putting in any wagers, it is essential to become acquainted with the teams and how they play the game.

3. Pay Close attention to Suspensions and Injuries

Just like every other football league, the Turkish Super League is vulnerable to last-minute adjustments because of injuries and suspensions to player squads. Therefore, make it a point to keep abreast of all recent developments in the media to place well-informed wagers.

4. Take into Account the Betting Odds

You can place a bet on Turkish football matches, and there are many different betting markets to choose from. Bettors may even try their hand at live betting if they are feeling very certain about their abilities.

Turkey’s Top-Listed 6 Football Teams

1. Galatasaray Sports Club

Galatasaray Sports Club is a team with its headquarters in Istanbul and was established in 1905. Yellow and red are indeed the colors of the squad, which has a combined total of 22 national titles to its name. Because of these victories, this Turkish team was the first to achieve such a high level of success and earn the right to have four stars sewn into their jerseys. Galatasaray is the most talented team among teams representing Turkey in events held in Europe.

2. Fenerbahçe Sports Club

Fenerbahce, like Galatasaray, is in Istanbul, and for many years it has held the status of being the team with the most supporters in the nation. The club was established in 1907, and its jerseys are traditionally yellow with dark blue trim. They have been victorious in 19 national championships up till this point.

3. Beşiktaş Sports Club

Beşiktaş, one of the most successful teams in the nation, is also one team that has made the most significant contribution to football. The club was established in 1903, and its members wear a black-white jersey. They have won the league for this nation 16 times, and each of their shirts is adorned with three stars.

4. Trabzonspor Sports Club

Trabzonspor was established in 1967 when the big three were dominating the nation. Burgundy and blue are the colors that are used for the team jerseys. The team has since won the tournament six times by imposing a temporary ban on Istanbul teams competing in the finals.

5. Bursaspor Club

Bursaspor is a Turkish sports club that competes in many competitions and is based in the town of Bursa. The club was established in 1963, and its colors are green and white. The team’s home uniforms often have a striped design that incorporates both colors. After ending with 75 points, the men’s football team at the club won the Süper Lig championship for the first time in its history during the 2009–10 season. Like Başaksehir, it has just a single championship.

6. İstanbul Başakşehir Football Club

In 1990, Nurettin Sozen, who was serving as Mayor of Istanbul at the time, established the Istanbul Başakşehir Football Club, which is also known as the Medipol Başakşehir Football Club due to a sponsorship arrangement. The football club will be known as the Istanbul Başakşehir Football Club after choosing to alter its name. During Okan Buruk’s direction as Technical Director for the 2019–20 Super League season, the club won the league championship for the very first time in its history and took home the trophy.