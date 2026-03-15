68-Meter Arda Guler Wonder Goal Caps Dominant Real Madrid Victory Over Elche

Arda Güler etched his name into LaLiga history on Saturday evening, scoring a breathtaking goal from inside his own half to put the finishing touches on Real Madrid’s 4-1 win over Elche at the Santiago Bernabéu.

The Turkish sensation’s 89th-minute strike—measured at 68 meters—saw him spot Elche goalkeeper Paulo Dituro off his line before unleashing a perfectly weighted left-footed lob.

The audacious effort brought the stadium to its feet and moved “Los Blancos” to 66 points, keeping them within a single point of league leaders Barcelona.

Watch the goal here

First-Half Blitz Sets the Tone

Real Madrid dominated the 28th-round fixture from the outset, though it took until late in the first half to breach Elche’s disciplined defense. Antonio Rüdiger opened the scoring in the 39th minute, followed quickly by a clinical finish from Federico Valverde in the 42nd minute to give the hosts a comfortable halftime lead.

The advantage was further extended in the 66th minute when young defender Dean Huijsen rose highest to meet a cross from academy graduate Yanez, heading home to make it 3-0. Elche managed a late consolation in the 85th minute via a Manuel Ibanez own goal, but the momentum remained firmly with the home side.

The “Juanito” Spirit in Valverde

Federico Valverde was once again the heartbeat of the Madrid side. His relentless energy and tactical awareness drew high praise from manager Alvaro Arbeloa, who compared the Uruguayan’s influence to that of club legend Juanito.

“Valverde has that unique ability to drive the entire team forward with his intensity,” Arbeloa noted post-match. “He is becoming the emotional and tactical leader this squad needs during a difficult period of injuries.”

Academy Talents Shine Amid Injury Crisis

With nearly ten first-team players sidelined, Arbeloa was forced to lean heavily on the club’s cantera. The youth academy products proved they were up to the task, seamlessly integrating into the lineup and maintaining the high tempo required to dismantle a defensive Elche side.

The involvement of players like Yanez and Huijsen underscored Madrid’s depth as they balance a grueling domestic schedule with their ongoing Champions League campaign.

A Night for the Highlight Reel

While the three points were vital for the title race, the match will be remembered for Güler’s moment of genius. The 21-year-old, who has enjoyed a meteoric rise this season, caught the ball near the center circle and didn’t hesitate. The 70-meter trajectory ended in the back of the net, sparking wild celebrations from teammates and coaching staff alike.

Real Madrid now turns its attention to the Champions League, where they travel to the Etihad Stadium on March 17th to defend their lead against Manchester City.