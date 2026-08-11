“A Born Winner”: Arda Güler Lifts Lid on Working Under José Mourinho at Real Madrid

Real Madrid midfielder Arda Güler has opened up on his relationship with manager José Mourinho, describing the Portuguese boss as a “born winner” and praising the team’s pre-season chemistry.

Speaking to Hungarian outlet Blikk following Real Madrid’s 2–1 friendly victory over Ferencváros in Budapest—where Güler played the full 90 minutes as the central playmaker—the 21-year-old Turkish international addressed his connection with Mourinho, his bond with former teammates, and his versatility across the frontline.

On José Mourinho and Fenerbahçe Links

Asked about missing out on working with Mourinho at Fenerbahçe only to unite with him at the Santiago Bernabéu, Güler revealed that the two had already crossed paths prior to their Madrid partnership:

“We didn’t get to work together at Fenerbahçe, but I actually met him during one of my visits back there,”Güler explained. “Our relationship is very good. He is a true football legend and a born winner. Working with him and his fantastic coaching staff is a real pleasure; they know exactly what they demand from the squad. Our objective this season is simple: we want to win everything together.”

Praise for Attila Szalai and Pre-Season Progress

Güler also shared fond memories of former Fenerbahçe teammate Attila Szalai, commending the Hungarian defender’s character and dedication:

“Attila is genuinely one of the best people I’ve ever met in my life, and we still stay in touch,” Güler said. “He speaks fluent Turkish, and I always admired the effort he put into learning our language as soon as he arrived in our country. It showed immense respect for the people around him, and I wish him all the best.”

Reflecting on Real Madrid’s pre-season preparations in Spain and Europe, Güler highlighted the squad’s developing chemistry ahead of the new campaign:

“Pre-season has been intense in the best possible way—we are working very hard. This is my fourth year at Real Madrid, and it’s the first time we’ve spent such an extended period training directly in Madrid. I think that has benefitted the group massively, building stronger unity and better chemistry in the dressing room.”

Güler also reiterated his comfort playing across attacking roles, noting that while he enjoys orchestrating centrally, he remains equally effective cutting inside from the wing to unpick opposition defenses.