A Cannon Without a Spot: Arda Güler’s Brilliance Creates Tactical Dilemma at Real Madrid

Arda Güler continues to mesmerize Real Madrid during pre-season, but his sensational form has presented manager José Mourinho with a major tactical dilemma: how to accommodate an undeniable talent in a heavily congested starting XI.

Described by Spanish daily AS as “a cannon without a spot” (Un cañón sin sitio), the 21-year-old Turkish international possesses elite vision, technical elegance, and lethal ball-striking ability. Yet, despite consistently serving as Madrid’s best player during warm-up fixtures, he faces an uphill battle to secure a guaranteed starting berth.

Masterclass in Budapest

Güler’s latest display came during Real Madrid’s 2–1 pre-season victory over Ferencváros in Budapest. Trusted by Mourinho to play the full 90 minutes, the playmaker conducted the orchestra from midfield, controlling the tempo, threading decisive passes between opposition lines, and dictating every attacking wave.

The performance reinforced a growing consensus among Spanish observers: when Güler is on the pitch, Real Madrid operate at an entirely different rhythm.

The Tactical Engine Room Puzzle

Despite his standout performances, fitting Güler into Real Madrid’s competitive system remains a complex equation for the coaching staff:

Central Congestion: Jude Bellingham, Bernardo Silva, Eduardo Camavinga, Federico Valverde, and Aurelien Tchouameni form an elite midfield rotation, making central starting spots extremely scarce.

Inverted Role Option: While Güler spent time as an inverted right winger, his primary impact comes when operating centrally with freedom to roam and create.

Mourinho’s Management: Mourinho has expressed immense admiration for Güler’s ceiling, comparing his spatial awareness to former protégé Mesut Özil, but maintaining tactical balance across a grueling season remains paramount.

High Expectations for the Season Ahead

With Real Madrid wrapping up their pre-season schedule, pressure is mounting to ensure Güler’s momentum is not halted by reduced minutes.

Whether utilized as a starting central playmaker or a primary tactical weapon off the bench, Güler has made one thing abundantly clear: his sheer quality makes him impossible to ignore.