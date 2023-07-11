‘A Real Possibility’ – Representative Reacts To Tottenham Defender Transfer Report

Davinson Sanchez’s representative has confirmed that Galatasaray are interested in signing the Tottenham Hotspur defender, but a move depends on Spurs.

The Colombian international has struggled to live up to expectations at Spurs since joining the club from Ajax in 2017, and he has fallen down the pecking order in recent seasons.

Galatasaray have submitted a €9m offer for Sanchez, and PSV Eindhoven are also interested in the 25-year-old.

Sanchez’s representative has said that a move to Galatasaray is a “good possibility”, but it depends on Spurs agreeing to sell him.

“The Galatasaray possibility is a real possibility,” the representative told Turkish outlet Sports Digitale.

“The news is true, but the conditions must be met. It depends a lot on Tottenham.”

ÖZEL | Davinson Sanchez’in Temsilcisi Sports Digitale’ye konuştu. 👇🏻 “Galatasaray ihtimali güzel bir ihtimal. Çıkan haberler doğru ancak koşulların karşılanması gerekiyor. Ancak bu Tottenham'a çok bağlı.” 📰 Reşat Can Özbudak pic.twitter.com/oDf5rQDr0f — Sports Digitale (@SportsDigitale) July 11, 2023

The latest development follows Italian football transfer expert Fabrizio Romano reporting that Galatasaray have made an offer to Tottenham for Sanchez.

They are prepared to pay €9m for the defender.

Galatasaray have sent verbal proposal to Tottenham for Davinson Sánchez — confirmed. 🚨🟡🔴 #Galatasaray Understand proposal is around €9m fee but Sánchez also has 2/3 more clubs now keen on signing him. Spurs are prepared to let him leave, up to the player. pic.twitter.com/kEQOby4qMp — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 10, 2023

Sanchez has one year remaining on his contract at Spurs, and he could be sold this summer to raise funds for new signings.

It remains to be seen whether Spurs will agree to sell Sanchez to Galatasaray, but the Turkish club are hopeful of completing a deal.