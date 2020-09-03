Aaron Lennon set to join Turkish minnows after being released by Burnley

Aaron Lennon has joined Super Lig side Kayserispor after being released by Burnley.

Lennon left Burnley after the end of his contract in June 2020.

The winger did not feature for the Clarets after the Premier League restarted following the coronavirus disruptions.

The 33-year-old was pictured with Kayserispor president Berna Gozbasi in Turkey who announced that the transfer will be completed over the weekend.

Gozbasi shared a photograph with Lennon on her official Twitter account alongside a message which read: “Kayserispor fans, the signatures will be signed this weekend. Our last visitor of the day was Aaron Lennon.”

Welcome @AaronLennon12 pic.twitter.com/jq8DCOPCLZ — Berna Gözbaşı (@Berna_Gozbasi) September 2, 2020

Lennon spent two and a half years at Burnley making 19 appearances last term and played 55 games in total.

Kayserispor had a torrid season, finishing in 17th place.

The central Anatolian team would under normal circumstances have been relegated but the Turkish Football Federation sparred them due to the coronavirus disruptions.

Kayserispor were able to escape dropping into the second tier as a result and will compete in the Super Lig.

Gozbasi is the only female Turkish president in Turkey and hopes to turn around the fortunes of the club who have struggled for the past few seasons.