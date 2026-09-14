Abdülkerim Wonder-Strike Keeps Galatasaray Top as Lions Edge Stubborn Kocaelispor 1–0

Galatasaray maintained their flawless domestic run to reclaim top spot in the Trendyol Süper Lig on Sunday night, securing a hard-fought 1–0 victory over Kocaelispor at RAMS Park thanks to a sensational long-range strike from center-back Abdülkerim Bardakcı.

With star striker Victor Osimhen sidelined alongside Mario Lemina and Wilfried Singo, Okan Buruk’s side were forced to work exceptionally hard to break down Selçuk İnan’s disciplined defensive unit.

Early Drama and VAR Intervention

The Lions thought they had broken the deadlock as early as the 13th minute when Deniz Gül bundled home a loose ball after Rafael Leão hit the post. However, following a VAR review, the goal was ruled out for a foul on Kocaelispor goalkeeper Serhat Öztaşdelen.

Buruk’s side continued to push forward in a dominant first half, with Deniz Gül striking the woodwork in the 30th minute. Kocaelispor remained dangerous on the counter, coming close when Dan Agyei hit the post shortly before the interval, keeping the match deadlocked heading into the break.

Bardakcı Breaks the Deadlock

As frustration began to mount inside RAMS Park, it took a moment of sheer magic from defender Abdülkerim Bardakcıto solve the puzzle in the 71st minute.

Collecting a pass from substitute Aleksey Batrakov nearly 30 meters out, the 32-year-old center-back unleashed a thunderous left-footed rocket into the top corner—recording his first-ever career goal from outside the penalty box.

Speaking to reporters after the match, an emotional Bardakcı revealed a touching pre-match moment with his family:

“We knew it was going to be a tough match because Kocaelispor are very well-organized,” Bardakcı said. “Honestly, I felt I was going to score today. Before the match, my daughter said to me, ‘Daddy, goal.’ It became a wonderful memory. I immediately ran to celebrate with my daughter and wife in the stands.”

Lions Reclaim Summit Ahead of European Duty

Kocaelispor pushed for a late equalizer, with substitute Metehan Altunbaş heading wide in the closing stages, but Galatasaray held firm to claim all three points.

The victory moves Galatasaray to 13 points at the top of the Süper Lig table after Matchday 5, preserving their momentum as Okan Buruk’s squad turns its focus toward European group stage commitments midweek.