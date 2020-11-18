‘Absolutely Loyal’ – Bernd Leno praises Arsenal outcast

Arsenal outcast Mesut Ozil was left out of the side’s squads for the Premier League and Europa League despite being under contract until the end of the season.

In an interview with Bild, Arsenal goalkeeper Bernd Leno spoke out about the Ozil situation.

Leno praised his teammate making it clear that he views him as still being a ‘part of the team’.

The Arsenal keeper also described Ozil as being ‘absolutely loyal’.

Leno said: “Mesut is still a part of the team and trains with us. He is absolutely professional, both on the pitch and in the dressing room.”

“Obviously, it’s a disappointing situation for him, but Mesut handles it well and is absolutely loyal.”

Ozil has been supportive of his teammates despite being frozen out of the team.

The playmaker of Turkish origin will be unable to play for the Gunners again until January at the earliest and there is no guarantee he will be registered after the winter break.

The 32-year-old is in a very odd situation as one of the highest-paid players in the Premier League earning £350,000 per-week being unable to play first-team football.

Ozil will play no football for club or country until at least January as he has also retired from international football.