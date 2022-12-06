AC Milan interested in Fenerbahce star as Hakim Ziyech alternative

AC Milan are interested in Fenerbahce star Ferdi Kadioglu according to La Gazzetta dello Sport.

Per the source, the Serie A giants have identified Kadioglu as an alternative to Chelsea target Hakim Ziyech.

READ: 6 Top-Tier Football Teams in Turkey

#Milan, sirene turche: va sul jolly Kadioglu. Il padre conferma: "Lo vogliono" https://t.co/HnGVH4h9lC — La Gazzetta dello Sport (@Gazzetta_it) December 5, 2022

The Rossoneri have been targetting Ziyech who reportedly is open to a move but he may prove too expensive after shining at the 2022 Qatar World Cup with Morocco.

Should Milan fail to land Ziyech they have an eye on Kadioglu.

The 23-year-old would be available for around €12m and his salary is within budget for the Italian giants.

Kadioglu does have another four-years left on his contract until 2026.

However, Milan could face competition from Napoli who are also interested as confirmed by Kadioglu’s father and agent recently confirmed interest.

Kadioglu’s father Feyzullah told Corriere dello Sport the following, “Milan and Napoli have got in contact with us but all I can say now is that our priority is Fenerbahce.”

Kadioglu has two assists in 12 games for the league leaders this season.

The Netherlands born Turkey international has seven caps for the national team.

Fenerbahce are currently first in the Super Lig two points ahead of rivals, second placed Galatasaray.