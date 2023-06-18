Italian Giants Join Newcastle & Arsenal in Race For Turkish Wonderkid

AC Milan are considering selling Belgian midfielder Charles De Ketelaere this summer, with an asking price of €27-28 million and replacing him with Arda Guler according to Tuttosport.

The Rossoneri are hoping that De Ketelaere can boost his value at the U21 European Championships, and they are also considering a loan with option to buy or an obligation to buy.

Milan are looking to replace De Ketelaere with Turkish midfielder Arda Guler, who is also attracting interest from other clubs across Europe. Guler is only 18 years old, but he is considered to be a very talented player.

Guler does have a €17.5m release clause according to Fabrizio Romano however, AC Milan will face competition from Arsenal and Newcastle United.

Turkish-Football have reported both Premier League sides as being interested in a summer move.

Understand Turkish gem Arda Güler will be now available for just €17.5m fee net after taxes/solidarity 🇹🇷 …yes, just €17.5m for one of the biggest talents in Europe as release clause will be activated after playing 1500 minutes. Many top clubs, trying to convince the player. pic.twitter.com/Jj0EovYBfx — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) June 13, 2023

Milan CEO Giorgio Furlani and chief scout Paolo Maldini are both keen on signing Guler, and they believe that he could be a good fit for the club.

However, they will need to convince Fenerbahce to sell the player, and they will also need to agree on a fee.

It is still early days in the transfer saga, but it is clear that Milan are looking to make some changes to their midfield this summer.

De Ketelaere has not lived up to expectations since joining the club, and Milan are hoping that Guler can be the player to replace him.