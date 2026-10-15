Acun Ilıcalı Seals £1.05m Deal to Bring Guardian ‘Next Gen’ Star Deniz Eren Dönmezer to Hull City

Acun Ilıcalı’s Hull City have struck an agreement with Kayserispor to sign 18-year-old goalkeeper Deniz Eren Dönmezer, further expanding the Championship side’s recruitment network in Turkish football.

Kayserispor President Ali Çamlı officially confirmed the transfer, sources told Turkish-Football, revealing that the two clubs have finalized terms for the highly-rated teenage shot-stopper ahead of the upcoming winter transfer window.

Transfer Breakdown & Fee Structure

According to Çamlı, the transaction brings substantial guaranteed income and future upside to the Süper Lig club:

Guaranteed Fee: Hull City will pay £1.05 million upfront to secure Dönmezer’s signature.

Sell-On Clause: Kayserispor have retained a 15% sell-on percentage on any future transfer fee generated by the goalkeeper.

Timeline: Official contracts will be signed in January, with talks ongoing regarding whether Dönmezer will complete the current campaign on loan in Kayseri or report directly to England.

A Global Prospect Recognized by The Guardian

Dönmezer’s move to England comes as no surprise to global talent evaluators. The 18-year-old was previously selected by Turkish-Football writer Emre Sarıgül for The Guardian’s prestigious Next Generation series—an annual feature highlighting the 60 best young talents in world football born in 2007.

Standing out for his commanding physical presence, reflex stopping, and composure with the ball at his feet, Dönmezer represents a long-term investment for Hull City as Ilıcalı continues to build a pathway for top-tier Turkish prospects in English football.