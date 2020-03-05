Agent clears up buy option for 25-goal Man United target, responds to transfer links

Alexander Sorloth has been attracted mounting interest from across Europe after scoring 25 times and providing seven assists on loan for Trabzonspor this season.

Sorloth has been linked with Premier League giants Manchester United.

United have been scouting the powerful striker over his past few games as reported by Turkish-Football and Fotomac.

Sorloth is on loan from Crystal Palace but reports in the Turkish media claim that the Super Lig outfit have a €6m buy option.

Morten Wivestad who represents the Norway international along with Mike Kjølø confirmed that Trabzonspor do have a buy option but did not disclose the figure.

“I can confirm that “Trabzon” has an option agreement with Crystal Palace, but I do not want to comment on anything more than that, “Morten Wivestad told VG.

Additionally, he confirmed that there interest from clubs in Sorloth but did not name any clubs.

“It’s a while before the window opens, but there is a lot of interest around Alex, I can confirm that,” he added.

The VG report also mentions that Bayern Munich and Real Madrid have been linked with Sorloth – although they do mention that this was reported in the Turkish press.

Sorloth is the top scorer in Turkey this season and his goals could help Trabzonspor to go on and win the double.

The Claret-Blues are in the Turkish Cup semi-final and will go top of the Super Lig if they win their game in hand.