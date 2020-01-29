Agent Responds To Reported Man United & Burnley Offers For 13-Goal Striker Vedat Muriqi

Fenerbahce striker Vedat Muriqi has been closely linked with Manchester United, Tottenham and Burnley over the January transfer window.

The Yeni Safak claimed today that United are preparing a £20m offer for Muriqi. The Milliyet meanwhile, reported that Burnley actually made a €28m offer for Burnley.

Turkish-Football were informed by Fenerbahce that Tottenham sent scouts to watch Muriqi’s first six games of the season and that they have recently started monitoring the powerful forward again.

We also understand that the Yellow-Navies are pleased with the interest being shown in their star striker but would prefer to sell him in summer unless they receive an offer far above their £20m valuation.

Muriqi’s agent Haluk Canatar has responded to the recent rumours by telling FutbolArena what the future holds for his client.

The Kosovo international has received a lot of interest but is expected to stay at Fenerbahce in January.

There is a ‘zero percent chance’ that he will leave over the current window.

Canatar said: “Muriqi has a four-year contract agreement with Fenerbahce, we are of course delighted that some of the top clubs in Europe are interested in Muriqi and scouting him.

“But we are not considering a transfer in January there is a zero percent chance he leaves.

“We have been contacted by interested clubs I left these matters with Damien Comolli [ex-sporting director] and now with Selahattin Baki.”

Muriqi has 13 goals and provided five assists in all competitions for Fenerbahce this season.