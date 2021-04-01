Agent responds to reports that Arsenal midfielder Elneny has transfer offer from Turkey

Arsenal midfielder Mohammed Elneny will not be returning to Turkey according to his agent Alaa Nazmy.

Elneny spent last season on loan at Besiktas and was reported to have received an offer to join Galatasaray at the end of the season according to reports in Turkey.

Nazmy has, however, denied that the Lions have made an offer and underlined that he is happy at Arsenal.

In fact, he revealed that the Egypt international is close to extending his Arsenal contract.

“We have not received an offer from Turkey,” Nazmy was quoted as saying by Fotomac.

“The news claiming Elneny will join Galatasaray is not true.

“Elneny is happy at Arsenal and we are close to signing a new contract.”

Elneny looked on his way out just 12 months ago.

The Egypt international did not appear to have a future at Arsenal after returning from Besiktas but he has managed to fight his way back into the team.

Under Mikel Arteta he has made 16 Premier League appearances this season and featured nine times in the Europa League.

Elneny has another 12 months remaining on his current contract. The 29-year-old currently earned £50,000-a-week according to Sportac.