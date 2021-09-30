Ajax 2-0 Besiktas: Injury plagued Black Eagles suffer second Champions League defeat

Besiktas suffered their second UEFA Champions League Group C defeat against Ajax on Tuesday at the Amsterdam Arena.

The Black Eagles headed into the game with a major injury crisis. Ten first team players including star names Miralem Pjanic and Atiba Hutchinson were out heading into the clash.

The Black-Whites did not get off to a bad start and Michy Batshuayi did hit the post early giving the home side an early scare.

However, Ajax’s slick passing and movement in the final third proved too much for the injury stricken Besiktas defence to deal with.

Steven Berghuis put Ajax ahead on 17 minutes and Sebastien Haller doubled the home sides lead on 43 minutes.

Besiktas were unable to get back into the game and ended up losing the game.

The Istanbul giants did end up managing to stay in 3rd place as Sporting Lisbon ended up losing to Borussia Dortmund and have a worse goal average (-5).

Besiktas face Sporting next in the group in a double headed over the next two fixtures.