Ajax prepare move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir

Ajax are preparing a move for Fenerbahce goalkeeper Altay Bayindir according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Ajax want a new goalkeeper and have added Bayindir to the shortlist.

The report claims that Ajax sporting director Marc Overmars will make Fenerbahce an offer for Bayindir over the winter transfer window.

The 23-year-old keeper has been first-team keeper for Fenerbahce since last season.

Bayindir has impressed domestically and is now a regular call up to the Turkish national team setup.

Despite his age the young keeper has shown maturity above his years as first choice keeper at one of the biggest clubs in Turkey.

Bayindir has two-years remaining on his contract but Fenerbahce are not in a great financial position and could sell for the right price.

Additionally, the Yellow Canaries have a replacement for Bayindir should he leave.

Highly rated 21-year-old keeper Berke Ozer is likely to be next in line to fill Bayindir’s boots should a transfer go ahead.