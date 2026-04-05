Akturkoglu Penalty Secures Dramatic Derby Win for Fenerbahce against Besikats

In a high-stakes Istanbul derby that lived up to its fierce reputation, Fenerbahçe emerged victorious with a narrow 1-0 win over rivals Beşiktaş on Sunday. The match, which appeared headed for a scoreless stalemate, was decided in the final moments by a clinical Kerem Aktürkoğlu penalty.

The victory allows Fenerbahçe to fully capitalize on league leaders Galatasaray’s slip-up earlier this weekend, tightening the race at the top of the Süper Lig standings.

Early Pressure and Missed Opportunities

The contest began at a frantic pace at the Şükrü Saracoğlu Stadium. Within the opening minute, the hosts nearly broke the deadlock when Dorgeles Nene skillfully bypassed the Beşiktaş defense, only to see his effort curl agonizingly wide of Ersin Destanoğlu’s post.

Beşiktaş, however, was far from passive. The visitors carved out several significant opportunities of their own. Hyeon-gyu Oh came close to heading home a pinpoint cross from Orkun Kökçü, while Václav Černý was unable to convert the subsequent rebound during a goalmouth scramble.

VAR and Defensive Resilience

The tension escalated in the second half when Fenerbahçe thought they had finally taken the lead. A short corner routine resulted in Beşiktaş defender Gökhan Sazdağı inadvertently turning the ball into his own net. However, the home celebrations were short-lived as a VAR review ruled the goal out for offside in the buildup.

Fenerbahçe later missed another golden opportunity to pull ahead following a rare defensive lapse by the Beşiktaş backline, but Sidiki Chérif was unable to provide the finishing touch.

The Decisive Moment

As the match entered the “dying moments,” the deadlock was finally broken. Nene, a constant threat throughout the evening, was brought down inside the area by Emmanuel Agbadou. The referee pointed directly to the spot, sparking protests from the Beşiktaş players.

Stepping up under immense pressure, Kerem Aktürkoğlu remained composed, sending Destanoğlu the wrong way to secure the three points for the “Yellow Canaries.”

The result leaves Beşiktaş frustrated after a disciplined defensive performance, while Fenerbahçe celebrates a crucial win that keeps their title ambitions firmly on track.