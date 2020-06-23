Alanyaspor 2-2 Trabzonspor: Sorloth assist not enough to prevent Black Sea Storm slip up in Super Lig title race

Trabzonspor were held to a 2-2 draw against Alanyaspor in a heated clash at the Bahçeşehir School Arena on the Mediterranean coast.

The visitors got off to a great start when Alexander Sorloth provided 20-year-old wonderkid Abdulkadir Omur with an assist on 6 minutes.

Gol de Abdulkadir Omur

Alanyaspor 0-1 Trabzonspor pic.twitter.com/SKDn5nqyuA — Futebol Mundial (@worldfootball25) June 22, 2020

Sorloth now has 27 goals and nine assists in all competition this season.

The Crystal Palace loanee still has another season remaining on his temporary deal with Trabzonspor.

Papiss Cisse managed to equalise for Alanyaspor before half-time but Novak thought he had scored the winner just minutes into the second-half when he put Trabzonspor ahead for the second time.

The game got progressively heated afterward. Trabzonspor defender Majid Hosseini was sent off on 79 minutes, Nskala was given his marching orders just three minutes later reducing both sides to 10 men.

It looked like Trabzonspor had all three points in the bag until Bakasetas scored a stunning goal in the fifth minute of additional time.

🔥🔥🔥🔥90+5' 90+5' Bakasetas

Alanyaspor 2-2 Trabzonspor Bu hesap kapanacak, @goalforza sayfasını takip ediniz. pic.twitter.com/VmTQlRQM7E — @goalforza'yı takip ediniz. (@canligol_tv) June 22, 2020

This sparked off a fight between Trabzonspor president Ahmet Agaoglu as well as club board members with Alanyaspor directors.

Agaoglu ended up charging down the stands onto the football pitch and had to be restrained after physically confronting an Alanyaspor member of staff.

Trabzonspor club president Ahmet Ağaoğlu runs into the pitch for a scrap after a heated game with Alanyaspor Are TS going to implode again? So often they have been their own worst enemy… tbh Ağaoğlu has done a great job overall but this is madness pic.twitter.com/S905ciJWIZ — Turkish Football (@Turkish_Futbol1) June 23, 2020

The draw saw Trabzonspor drop two points behind league leaders Basaksehir.

Trabzonspor will face Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup final.