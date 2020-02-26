Alanyaspor manager Erol Bulut rules out taking over at Fenerbahce

Alanyaspor manager has denied reports that he is set to replace Ersun Yanal as Fenerbahce manager.

The highly-rated manager has been closely linked with Fenerbahce following a poor run of form under Yanal.

Bulut has close links to the Yellow-Navies from his playing days. He spent four seasons at the Istanbul giants.

Bulut is tipped as becoming a future Fenerbahce manager but it will not happen this season.

The 45-year-old said: “I do not even listen to what has been said and written. All I am concerned about is Alanyaspor and what we will achieve here.”

Afterall Alanyaspor are actually ahead of Fenerbahce in the league table and in the title race.

Bulut overperformed at Malatyaspor last season on a shoestring budget and has done ever better this term with Alanyaspor.

The Mediterranean based side are 5th in the Super Lig seven points behind leaders Basaksehir.

Fenerbahce meanwhile are 6th, eight points behind the league toppers.