Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor: How to watch Turkish football, match preview & probable line-ups

Trabzonpor take on Alanyaspor at the Bahçeşehir Okulları Stadium in the Super Lig on Monday.

The Black Sea based side will be hoping to join Basaksehir at the top of the league table with a victory in Alanya.

The Claret-Blues have won both games since the return of football following the coronavirus disruptions.

For those who want to know how they can watch the game below is a list of how you can view the derby depending on your location.

Where can I watch the derby in Turkey?

The match will be broadcasted on beIN Sports HD in Turkey. You can actually watch the derby anywhere in the world if you have a subscription. The only problem is that the commentary will be in Turkish.

Where can I watch the derby in the UK?

For the first time ever, BT Sport have bought the rights to broadcast the top-tier of Turkish football. The match will be aired live at 19:00 GMT on BT Sport 1.

Where can I watch the derby in the US and Canada?

Fans in the United States and Canada can watch the game live using the beIN Sports Connect app.

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Preview

Trabzonspor have got off to a brilliant start following the coronavirus disruptions. After beating Goztepe in the league followed by a victory over Fenerbahce in the Turkish Cup.

The visitors will be without Nwakaeme and Sosa who are injured. And while their absence will be felt they do still have most key players available including Alexander Sorloth who has been on fire.

The striker on loan from Crystal Palace has 27 goals and eight assists in all competitions this season.

Goalkeeper Ugurcan Cakir and attacking midfielder Abdulkadir Omur will also be available.

Trabzonspor are in form but Alanyaspor will be no walkover. They are managed by one of the most exciting up and coming mangers in the league, Erol Bulut. He would love to take another scalp.

Alanyaspor crushed Antalyaspor in the Turkish Cup semi-final 4-0 mid-week and cannot be underestimated.

Trabzonspor are still favorites but this is not going to be an easy game. I give the visitors a slight edge to win but I would not be surprised if it ended in a draw.

Prediction: Trabzonspor -0 (Draw No Bet)

Alanyaspor vs Trabzonspor Probable lineups

Alanyaspor

Marafona

Juanfran

Caulker

Tzevellas

N’Sakala

Ceyhun Gülselam

Salih Uçan

Efecan Karaca

Bakasetas

Fernandes

Cisse

Trabzonspor

Uğurcan Çakır

Pereira

Da Costa

Campi

Novak

Abdulkadir Parmak

Ndiaye

Guilherme

Abdülkadir Ömür

Ekuban

Sörloth