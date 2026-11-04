Aleksey Batrakov Double Secures Commanding 2–0 Galatasaray Champions League Victory Over VfB Stuttgart

Galatasaray delivered a masterclass in clinical opening-stage football at RAMS Park, securing a vital 2–0 victory over German side VfB Stuttgart in UEFA Champions League Matchday 4 action on Tuesday evening.

The star of the night was 21-year-old Russian international Aleksey Batrakov, who struck twice within the opening 15 minutes to silence the visitors and propel Okan Buruk’s side to their second consecutive European triumph.

Stuttgart suffered an early setback when Jamie Leweling’s effort hit both posts in the opening minutes, but the Lions quickly capitalized on defensive instability. In the 8th minute, a costly error by Stuttgart central defender Jeff Chabot allowed Batrakov to pounce inside the penalty box, firing a powerful right-footed strike into the top corner.

Just seven minutes later, Batrakov doubled the lead in exquisite fashion, slipping the ball cleanly through the legs of Stuttgart goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow following a rapid transition build-up. The brace brought Batrakov’s season output to five goals in his last six appearances across all competitions.

Stuttgart thought they had halved the deficit in the second half when Chris Führich found the net, but the effort was overturned following a VAR review for an offside in the buildup.

The result lifts Galatasaray into a strong position in the Champions League standings ahead of their upcoming fixtures,while extending their winning streak to five consecutive matches in all competitions.