Aleksey Batrakov Sets Champions League Record with Early Double Against VfB Stuttgart

Galatasaray playmaker Aleksey Batrakov etched his name into the club’s history books on Tuesday night,scoring twice inside the opening 15 minutes of a 2–0 victory over VfB Stuttgart to become the first player in Galatasaray history to score a brace within the first 15 minutes of a UEFA Champions League match.

The 21-year-old Russian international opened the scoring in the 12th minute at RAMS Park. Roland Sallai’s low cross into the box was partially cleared by the Stuttgart defense directly into the path of Batrakov, who slotted a clinical finish past goalkeeper Fabian Bredlow.

Just three minutes later, Davinson Sánchez split the visitors’ line with a precise through-ball into the right channel,allowing Batrakov to drive forward and nutmeg Bredlow to double the Lions’ advantage.

Having previously scored against FC Barcelona and Lille earlier in the campaign, Batrakov’s double brought his tally to four Champions League goals in four matches. Across all competitions, the midfielder has now logged five goals in his last six appearances for Okan Buruk’s side.

The performance unfolded under the eyes of former Galatasaray fan favorite Felipe Melo, who watched from the RAMS Park stands as Buruk fielded the same starting lineup that defeated Fenerbahçe 2–1 in the Intercontinental Derby.

Player Profile & Historical Milestone