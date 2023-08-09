Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain Turns Down Premier League Offers to Travel to Turkiye For Besiktas

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain is set to join Besiktas on a free transfer after travelling to Turkiye to complete the move and undergo a medical.

Videos of Oxlade-Chamberlain in Istanbul have been shared all over social media.

Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain est arrivé à Istanbul 🛬

The 29-year-old midfielder left Liverpool at the end of last season following the expiry of his contract.

Talksport reported that he had been linked with a move to Brentford and an unnamed Saudi Pro League side, but has opted to move to Turkey.

Oxlade-Chamberlain is the fifth midfielder to leave Liverpool this summer, following the departures of Naby Keita, James Milner, Jordan Henderson and Fabinho.

The England international will be hoping to revive his career at Besiktas. He made 43 appearances in 2019-20, and scored eight goals in Liverpool’s Premier League winning campaign.

However, he has struggled to find a regular place in the team in recent seasons. He made just 13 last season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be hoping to get more game time at Besiktas.

The Turkish side finished fourth in the Super Lig last season, and will be hoping to challenge for the title in the coming campaign.

They also have the opportunity to qualify for the Europa Conference League, which is a new competition that will be launched next season.

Oxlade-Chamberlain will be a valuable addition to Besiktas’ squad.

Oxlade-Chamberlain’s arrival is a boost for Besiktas, who are looking to improve their squad ahead of the new season. They have already made a number of signings, including Jackson Muleka and Francisco Montero.

Besiktas will be hoping that Oxlade-Chamberlain can help them to challenge for the title in the Super Lig and qualify for the Europa Conference League.