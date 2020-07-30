Alexander Sorloth ends season with 33 goals, 11 assists and Turkish Cup trophy

Trabzonspor striker Alexander Sorloth scored in the 10th minute of additional time to secure a 2-0 victory against Alanyaspor in the Turkish Cup at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium on Wednesday.

Sorloth took his season tally to 33 goals and 11 assists in the process.

The Norway international shared the following photograph holding the Turkish Cup on his official Instagram page following the final.

The striker on loan from Crystal Palace finished the season as top scorer in the Super Lig.

Trabzonspor also finished the season as runners-up but will forfeit Champions League football after falling foul of Financial Fair Play.

Sorloth is officially a Palace player but he will stay on loan at Trabzonspor next season.

The Black Sea based side struck a two-year deal with the Eagles who do not have the option to recall the striker.

Additionally, Trabzonspor have a €6m buy clause which remains active until the end of next season.