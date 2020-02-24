Alexander Sorloth equals Crystal Palace Premier League 24 goal tally after scoring against Besiktas

Alexander Sorloth scored a brace in Trabzonspor’s 2-2 draw away to Besiktas at the Vodafone Park stadium on Saturday.

Sorloth who is on loan at Trabzonspor from Crystal Palace took his goal tally to 24 this season.

The Norway international has equaled the total number of goals Palace have scored in the Premier League.

Sorloth has, however, scored his 24 goals in all competitions this term. His league record is still very impressive.

The 1.94m tall striker has 19 goals and five assists in 22 Super Lig games this term.

If you take his total goals and assists into account Sorloth has directly been involved in 30 goals this season.

Another important point is that Sorloth has been scoring in big games. His brace away to Besiktas was in one of the toughest stadiums to play in.

He also netted against title challengers Sivasspor and Basaksehir, Istanbul giants Fenerbahce and reigning champions Galatasaray.

In stark contrast, Sorloth failed to score a single Premier League goal last season – although he played just 173 minutes of top-tier football.

Sorloth is on a two-year loan and Trabzonspor have a €6m buy option.

Palace do not have an option to recall the in-form striker at the end of the season.