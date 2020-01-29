Along with Emre Belozoglu, Turkish football has significantly developed

Turkey is leading their group in the Euro 2020 qualifier with a youthful squad trained by the clubs of the domestic league thanks to the hands of 39-year-old Gen.

This is no longer the Turkish team of old men like Arda Turan. The key players have left Turkey to make way for younger players to play, young players with a promising future ahead if they qualify for Euro 2020.

For so many years, Turkey has faced a lack of uniformity among players who often practice with clubs outside of Turkey. Which led to the lack of a common voice among the players, even though they wore the same national team shirt. That problem has now been resolved in part by focusing on Turkey’s domestic training facilities in recent years.

Turkish football in recent years has faced certain difficulties. Their domestic football is going into a transition period. Big clubs are facing pressure from both UEFA and the Turkish football federation on financial matters. There was even a time when they were threatened with elimination from European continental tournaments, which led the clubs to focus on austerity to limit debts.

The smooth days of the Turkish clubs have passed. They now pay more attention to economic issues. One of the solutions is loan contracts, few formal contracts, salary cuts and investment in young talent search and development teams. This has led to clubs having more and more young talents, which promise to produce many great strikers for Turkish football in the future.

Turkish football has taken a very long way to get to the present. Since the early 2000s, they have had to set a limit on the number of foreign players to encourage clubs to invest in local players. However, this has led to domestic players being underestimated, even lacking quality players.

If you look at Turkey’s youth training system, especially in the U16 and U15 systems, we can see a wave of young players who can surpass the seniors, especially as they are gradually moving to clubs in the top 5 leagues in Europe.

Turkey is a hot spot for young talent development. Young players full of desire to succeed wait for the opportunity to break out. A system of talent-based training instead of nationality is gradually being applied in the country between these two continents, which is a positive signal for the national team.