Altay Bayindir Admits Man United Uncertainty as Besiktas Monitor Situation

Altay Bayındır has publicly acknowledged that his future at Manchester United remains uncertain, admitting “time will show us everything” when questioned about a potential departure from Old Trafford this summer.

The 28-year-old goalkeeper was stopped by young supporters while driving out of United’s Carrington training complex following pre-season testing. Asked directly whether he intended to remain at the club, Bayındır offered a candid assessment of his situation: “I have no idea, we will see, time will show us everything.”

The exchange rapidly gained traction across social media, drawing international interest as clubs across Europe assess the shot-stopper’s availability.

Suitors and Transfer Context

Bayındır’s comments come at a juncture where several European sides are searching for proven goalkeeping reinforcements ahead of the new campaign.

Beşiktaş maintain an interest in bringing the Turkish international back to Istanbul should Manchester United sanction a transfer or loan deal, sources have told Turkish-Football.

Having served primarily as cover at Old Trafford, Bayındır is understood to prioritize a move that guarantees regular first-team starts following his international duty for Türkiye at the 2026 World Cup.

Old Trafford Hierarchy Evaluation

While Manchester United‘s coaching staff hold Bayındır’s professionalism in high regard, internal discussions continue over squad construction ahead of the 2026/27 Premier League kickoff.

Should a suitable offer materialize from Beşiktaş, the Old Trafford hierarchy may grant Bayındır permission to pursue a primary starting role elsewhere, provided a suitable replacement is secured.