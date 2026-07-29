Altay Bayındır Back at Carrington as Man United Goalkeeper Focuses on Pre-Season Fight

Altay Bayındır has officially reported back to Carrington to begin his pre-season preparations with Manchester United, setting his sights on establishing a greater role under head coach Michael Carrick ahead of the 2026/27 campaign.

The 28-year-old Turkish international returned to the club’s training headquarters alongside winger Amad Diallo following an extended break granted after their participation in the 2026 FIFA World Cup. Both players completed initial fitness tests, weight sessions, and pitch work as United’s summer schedule gathers momentum.

Focus on Old Trafford Role

Bayındır’s return to Carrington comes amid ongoing speculation surrounding his long-term position at Old Trafford, with top Turkish clubs—including his former side Fenerbahçe and Beşiktaş—frequently linked with a potential move to bring the shot-stopper back to the Süper Lig.

Bayındır took part in intensive indoor physical testing before joining the goalkeeping group for outdoor drills.

Having served as primary cover over previous campaigns, Bayındır is keen to challenge for consistent first-team minutes during United’s upcoming friendly fixtures.

Fresh off representing Türkiye on the world stage – he didn’t start but was part of the squad – , Bayındır returns to Manchester with reinforced international credentials.

Looking Ahead

With Manchester United preparing for further high-profile pre-season matches—including an upcoming clash against Atlético Madrid—Bayındır will be looking to earn extended playing time to demonstrate his capabilities to Carrick’s coaching staff.

Whether he remains as a crucial option in United’s squad depth or becomes the subject of late transfer window interest from Istanbul, the Turkish goalkeeper’s immediate priority remains locked on full pre-season sharpness.