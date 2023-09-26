Altay Bayindir Could Make Man United Debut Tonight Against Crystal Palace

Manchester United summer signing Altay Bayindir could make his debut for the club tonight against Crystal Palace at Old Trafford in the EFL Cup.

United will be without a number of key players for the Carabao Cup clash as Erik ten Hag is expected to rotate the squad.

The Manchester United reported on the official club website that Bayindir is in line to be a ‘possible debutant’ tonight taking the gloves in goal.

The statement read: “Alejandro Garnacho and Facundo Pellistri, who were unused substitutes on Saturday, should be fresh options for Ten Hag and Altay Bayindir could be a possible debutant, if the boss opts to rotate his goalkeepers, as he did in the early rounds of last season’s Carabao Cup.”

Bayindir, who signed from Fenerbahçe on Deadline Day, is expected to start in goal ahead of Onana.

The Turkish international has been patiently waiting for a chance to prove himself and could get his opportunity today.

Onana could be out for several games in January and February as he is likely to be on international duty for Cameroon.

Cameroon have qualified for the upcoming 2024 Africa Cup of Nations finals and Onana is first choice.

That could give Bayindir time to prove himself in goal for the Reds.

He could however, have to wait until January to play again as United have Premier League and Champions League fixtures until then – unless Onana continues to perform poorly or pick up an injury.