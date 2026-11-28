Türkiye international goalkeeper Altay Bayındır could see his loan spell at Celta Vigo cut short in January, leaving Manchester United head coach Mauricio Pochettino with a decision to make over the 28-year-old’s next move, according to The Express.

Bayındır joined the La Liga club on a temporary deal in search of regular first-team football, but reports out of Spain indicate Celta Vigo are considering terminating the arrangement early when the winter window opens—having already lined up alternative goalkeeping options should he depart.

Why Bayındır’s Celta Vigo Spell Has Stalled

Zero La Liga Minutes: Bayındır has yet to make a league appearance in Spain this season, remaining firmly behind Andrei Radu in the pecking order.

Single Cup Outing: His lone competitive appearance during the loan spell came earlier this month in a 5–0 Copa del Rey victory over Salamanca.

Uncertain Old Trafford Outlook: With Senne Lammens established as Manchester United’s first-choice goalkeeper and United yet to indicate any plan to reintegrate Bayındır into Pochettino’s senior squad, a fresh loan switch or a permanent January transfer remains the likeliest route forward.

Broader January Decisions at Old Trafford

Bayındır is not the only Manchester United loanee facing a mid-season rethink under Pochettino, with 18-year-old forward Chido Obi also struggling for minutes during an unproductive loan spell at Eredivisie bottom side Willem II—where he has yet to make a competitive start across three managerial changes this campaign.

For Bayındır, who joined United from Fenerbahçe in 2023, securing consistent minutes during the second half of the 2026–27 season will be crucial to maintaining his standing with the Turkish national team alongside other Süper Lig and European-based stars tracked in our ongoing Turkish National Team & European Coverage.