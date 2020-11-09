An Early Look at the Outright League Two Odds

It’s been a mixed start to life in League Two for Bolton this season, with just one win in seven. However, it’s early doors and there’s still plenty to play for.

The Trotters are far from being tipped to go down this season and the Play-offs are a possibility if they can pull together some good runs of form from now until April.

However, there are some strong outfits in the division. Below you’ll find our early look at the contenders with the bookmakers for League Two…

League Two Winner

At present the odds on the League Two winner are relatively close run with Betfair pricing Cheltenham as favourites at present. However, Betfair bookmaker allows you to bet each way and we’d certainly be tempted by Salford City at 6/1, with the club recently having sacked manager Graham Alexander as they look to put a manager in charge who can take them all the way.

It seemed a harsh decision but the calibre of managers who are currently favourites to replace them, including Richie Wellens, Paul Crook and even Roy Keane could prove a positive move.

Exeter are also among the favourites, alongside Forest Green and Newport County.

To Finish in the Playoffs

Cheltenham are odds on at 4/9 to finish in the Playoffs, with Salford also nailed on according to the bookmakers.

Cambridge United, who have had an excellent start to the season are priced at 13/10 and look a good punt if they can continue their season, while Harrogate may be outsiders in their first season back in the Football League at EVS.

With the Play Offs, there’s always a good late run at the end of the season and Bolton are priced at 13/5 to make the top seven, which may give a bit of confidence to fans of the club.

Elsewhere, Tranmere are at 2/1 with Forest Green, Exeter and Newport County also among the heavy favourites.

Carlisle, who have won four of their opening seven games may also be a worthwhile punt, with them having been relatively impressive so far. You can back them at 12/5, while Morecambe, who have also had a solid start to the season can be enjoyed at 7/2.

To Face Relegation

At the other end of the table, it seems that Southend are in the most trouble. The side are currently rock bottom with only two points having lost five of their seven and it’s difficult to see where the wins will even come from for them.

They are now 1/3 to get relegated and face life in the National League, while Scunthorpe are also tipped to go down at 10/3. They’ve picked up one win but are conceding two a game and look likely to struggle.

Barrow are also among that favourite to go down alongside Stevenage, with Oldham’s troubles potentially pushing them out of the Football League, which would be a huge blow for them.

Bolton fans don’t need to worry, they’re currently priced at 20/1 to go down, with the bookies expecting to see them more towards the top of the division rather than bottom, despite their slow start to the season.

Elsewhere, Harrogate are at 40/1 which is impressive for a newly promoted side, and they should settle well and avoid a return to the National League, while Crawley may be an outside shot for relegation. They’re 11/1 but have had a good start to the season which should hold them in good stead.