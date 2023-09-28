Ancelotti Reacts to Arda Guler Injury as Real Madrid Provide Update

Arda Güler, who underwent surgery on his right knee in August, returned to training with Real Madrid after a month-long rehabilitation process and was expected to make his debut yesterday against Las Palmas.

However, on match day Güler suffered a new injury ruling him out of the game.

Real Madrid manager Carlo Ancelotti had announced at a press conference that Güler could be in the squad for the Las Palmas match, but the club later announced the new injury.

Ancelotti has said that Güler is very sad about the new injury, but his condition is not serious.

The manager revealed that the Turkish international had scored a goal in training and looked in good shape before the latest setback.

Ancelotti said: “It was bad luck. He finished yesterday’s training session really well, he even scored the last goal of the game. Then he felt something in his thigh and he’s picked up a slight injury. The player is sad because he was feeling in good shape. We’ll have to wait on him a bit longer. It’s only a small issue but it meant he wasn’t available to get some minutes today, which was the original plan.”

Real Madrid also provided an update regarding the young midfielder on the official club website.

The statement read: “After the tests carried out on our player Arda Güler by the Real Madrid Medical Services, he has been diagnosed with an injury to the left rectus femoris muscle. His progress will be monitored.”