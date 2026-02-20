Man United Keeper Andre Onana Faces Trabzonspor Axe Following Fenerbahce Nightmare

The future of Andre Onana at Trabzonspor is in doubt following a dismal showing in the recent 3-2 defeat to Fenerbahçe.

The Trabzonspor board is increasingly unlikely to pursue the Manchester United goalkeeper on a permanent transfer, sources told Turkish-Football.

Unless Onana makes an improvement the club will not make an offer to United.

In fact, Onana could end up getting dropped if his form does not improve.

The Cameroonian international has become the lightning rod for criticism after a statistically jarring performance.

Onana failed to stop a single shot that came his way, conceding three goals from just three shots on target.

Coaching Staff Losing Patience

The fallout from the loss has been swift. Manager Fatih Tekke is actively weighing up a rotation in goal ahead of this weekend’s clash with Gaziantep.

The Rise of Onuralp?

With Onana’s loan unlikely to be made permanent, the club appears ready to look toward the future.

Internal Shift: Sources indicate that Fatih Tekke is considering handed the gloves to Onuralp, the young prospect widely tipped to be the club’s long-term number one next season.

Ready for Action: Internal assessments suggest Onuralp is “physically prepared” for the intensity of the Süper Lig, making him a viable candidate to start as early as this Sunday.

As the scrutiny intensifies, Onana effectively finds himself on a “final warning.” Another lapse in concentration this weekend could mark the end of his tenure in the Trabzonspor starting XI.