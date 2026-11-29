Trabzonspor goalkeeper André Onana has already surpassed his full-season clean sheet total from last campaign, cementing his spot at the top of the Süper Lig’s shot-stopping and shutout charts as the Black Sea Storm push near the summit of the table.

Riding a run of three consecutive league matches without conceding, the Cameroon international has anchored Trabzonspor’s stingy backline ahead of Monday’s trip to face Göztepe in İzmir.

Key Numbers Behind Onana’s Surge

Clean Sheets Surpassed Early: Onana has kept 7 clean sheets in 11 Süper Lig appearances this season, already topping the 6 shutouts he recorded across 29 league games during the 2025–26 campaign. League-Leading Save Rate: His 85.5% save percentage ranks best in the Süper Lig, underlining his consistency behind a disciplined Trabzonspor defense. Clean Sheet Fixtures: His shutouts this term have come against Gençlerbirliği, Galatasaray, Samsunspor, Beşiktaş, Gaziantep FK, Alanyaspor, and Eyüpspor .



Defensive Foundation for Title Push

Onana’s form has given Trabzonspor a reliable platform in both domestic and continental action, complementing their steady climb near the top of the Süper Lig standings and their recent European progress—as seen in our ongoing Süper Lig Matchday 13 Previews and Turkish National Team & European Coverage.

With another tough away test looming at Gürsel Aksel Stadium, Onana will look to stretch his shutout streak to four league games in a row.