Andrea Pirlo Praises Arda Guler, ‘He Could Play Anywhere in the World’

Fatih Karagumruk manager Andrea Pirlo has heaped praise on Fenerbahce star Arda Guler, saying that he has the potential to reach the highest level.

Guler, 17, is one of the most exciting young players in Turkey. He has made a big impact at Fenerbahce since breaking into the first team in 2021, scoring six goals and providing five assists in 31 appearances.

The former Juventus and Italy midfielder was asked which players in the Super Lig have stood out for him this season in an interview with the Hurriyet newspaper.

Pirlo said he continues to progress at the rate he is currently going, he has the potential to reach the highest level.

“Arda Guler is a very talented player,” Pirlo said. “He has the potential to play anywhere in the world. He has quality, he can read the game well, and he has great technique. If he keeps developing his game, there is no limit to his potential.”

Guler is a versatile player who can play on either wing or as an attacking midfielder. He is known for his dribbling skills, his passing ability, and his eye for goal.

He has already broken into the senior Turkiye national team and has two caps for his country.

Guler’s performances have attracted interest from clubs around Europe, and it is likely that he will move to a bigger club in the near future.