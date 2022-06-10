Andrea Pirlo reportedly strikes deal to manage Turkish club

Andrea Pirlo has reportedly struck a deal to manager Turkish club Karagumruk according to Fanatik.

Per the source, Pirlo has agreed to a one-year deal with the Super Lig outfit.

Karagumruk are expected to make an official announcement later today.

Negotiations between Pirlo and Karagumruk have been ongoing for days as reported by several media outlets including sources from Italy.

#Pirlo vicino all’accordo con economico con il #Karagumruk. Domani conference call per chiudere gli accordi definitivi. Il Maestro può ripartire dalla 🇹🇷 — Alfredo Pedullà (@AlfredoPedulla) June 5, 2022

It would be the second management job for Pirlo if the deal does go ahead following his 2020-21 season stint in charge of Juventus.

The former World Cup winner helped his ex-club lift the Coppa Italia and the Supercoppa Italiana, but was still sacked to make way for Max Allegri.

Karagumruk do have Italian players in the squad with striker Fabio Borini and goalkeeper Emiliano Viviano.

And they were previously managed by Italian manager Francesco Farioli who exceeded expectations at the club and finished the last campaign in a respectable 8th position.

Farioli has now gone onto take charge of Alanyaspor.

Karagumruk are a club based in Istanbul, Turkey, on the European side of the city.