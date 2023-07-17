Anelka Urges Arda Guler to be Patient at Real Madrid And Trust The Manager

Nicolas Anelka believes that Arda Guler can be a star at Real Madrid.

Anelka, who played for Real Madrid himself, believes that Carlo Ancelotti will be an excellent mentor for Guler.

He said that Ancelotti is a very good coach, but what makes him special is his player relations. He’s like a friend. When you are on the field you can give everything for him.

“It’s good that he’s working with Ancelotti now, because he knows how to take care of him. If Ancelotti was not at Real Madrid now, it would be difficult for him. A result-oriented manager would be difficult,” he said in an interview with Rezzan Yetis on Tivibu Spor.

“Ancelotti is an old name at the club. There is no pressure on the manager, it will be good for Arda. As I said, he knows when to put him on the field and he talks to Arda about it. Ancelotti is someone who likes to talk to his players.”

Anelka also advised Guler to be patient and work hard. He said that it will be difficult at the beginning, but the chance to play will come.

“He has to be patient. It’s a big club. There are many players who want to play. He has to be patient, calm and take his time,” he added.

Real Madrid supporters across the globe will be eagerly anticipating seeing Guler in the club’s famous white jersey for the first time, which will be later this month during their pre-season tour of the US.

Anelka’s comments are a ringing endorsement for Guler, and they suggest that the teenager has the potential to become a major star in the years to come.