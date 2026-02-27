Anfield-to-Istanbul: Liverpool Handed Galatasaray Rematch in Champions League Round of 16

The road to Budapest has been mapped out, and for Arne Slot’s Liverpool, it leads directly back to a familiar and formidable atmosphere. Following Friday’s knockout stage draw, the Reds are set for a high-stakes reunion with Turkish giants Galatasaray in the Champions League Round of 16.

Having secured a direct route to this stage via a top-eight finish in the league phase, Liverpool bypassed the play-off jitters that plagued others. However, their reward is a challenging trip to the RAMS Park—the site of their only real stumble in the opening round.

Settling the Score in Turkey

The tie offers an immediate chance for redemption. During the league phase, the Reds were edged out in a 1-0 defeat in Istanbul. They will return to the same stadium for the first leg on March 10 or 11, looking to secure a more favorable result before welcoming the Cimbom to the cauldron of Anfield for the decider on March 17 or 18.

For Slot, this represents the first knockout hurdle in his quest to bring a seventh European Cup to the Anfield trophy cabinet.

The Path to the Final

The draw has also illuminated the potential route to the May final in Hungary. Should Liverpool navigate past Galatasaray, the intensity only ramps up. A quarter-final clash would see them face either Paris Saint-Germain or Premier League rivals Chelsea—a bracket that could lead to a repeat of last season’s heavyweight encounter with the eventual champions.

The semi-final landscape is equally daunting, with the winner of that quarter-final slated to meet one of Real Madrid, Manchester City, Atalanta, or Bayern Munich. Meanwhile, the likes of Arsenal, Barcelona, and Atletico Madrid remain on the opposite side of the bracket, looming as potential final opponents.

UEFA is expected to finalize the specific kick-off times and broadcast details later today.

Champions League Round of 16 Draw

Galatasaray vs. Liverpool

PSG vs. Chelsea

Real Madrid vs. Man City

Atalanta vs. Bayern Munich

Newcastle vs. Barcelona

Atletico Madrid vs. Tottenham

Bodo/Glimt vs. Sporting CP

Bayer Leverkusen vs. Arsenal