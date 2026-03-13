Anfield “Wall of Red”: Liverpool to Open Away End to Home Fans for Galatasaray Decider

Anfield is set for a rare, single-sided atmosphere next week as Liverpool confirmed they will open the away section to home supporters for the decisive second leg of their Champions League Round of 16 tie against Galatasaray as reported by Liverpool Echo.

The move follows a strict UEFA mandate barring Galatasaray fans from travelling to Merseyside. The Turkish club was sanctioned after significant crowd disturbances during their playoff victory over Juventus in Turin, where fans reportedly threw objects and ignited pyrotechnics.

The UEFA Crackdown

The governing body’s decision stems from what were described as “ugly scenes” at the Allianz Stadium on February 25. In addition to a €40,000 (£34,800) fine, Galatasaray was prohibited from selling tickets to its supporters for their next away European fixture.

Galatasaray head coach Okan Buruk has been vocal in his opposition to the ban, which comes as his side holds a slender 1-0 lead. “We have appealed the penalty,” Buruk stated. “I don’t find it fair to judge this solely from the fans’ perspective; the behavior of the police in Turin is also a critical factor.”

Slot Under Pressure as “Half-Time” Looms

Despite having a 100% home support advantage, Liverpool head coach Arne Slot is facing mounting pressure. The Reds were lackluster in Istanbul, failing to capitalize on several one-on-one opportunities—most notably from Hugo Ekitike—before falling to Mario Lemina’s seventh-minute header.

“I wouldn’t say it’s frustration, but it is a situation I am responsible for,” Slot admitted following the first-leg defeat. “We created enough to score, and we did have one ruled out by VAR, but we must be more clinical. We know Galatasaray are dangerous—they scored five against Juventus at home—but the good thing is the next 90 minutes are at Anfield.”

A Season on the Brink

The stakes could not be higher for the Premier League side. With a difficult FA Cup tie against Manchester City on the horizon and a precarious position in the domestic race for next season’s Champions League spots, an early European exit would be a significant blow to Slot’s debut campaign.

Liverpool must now overturn the one-goal deficit to avoid a shock exit and secure their place in the quarter-finals. With the away end now filled with the Liverpool faithful, the club is banking on a historic “European night” atmosphere to carry them through.