Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor Preview – Turkish Super Lig goes ahead despite coronavirus outbreak

Antalyaspor vs Sivasspor

With the majority of leagues across the world on hold due to the coronavirus, all eyes are on the Turkish Super Lig this week.

Antalyaspor host title challengers Sivasspor tonight with kick-off scheduled for 17:00 (GMT).

Then Turkish FA has decided not to suspend the league however, all the games are being played behind closed doors.

Antalyaspor:

Antalyaspor head into tonight’s encounter having avoided defeat for their past five games.

The Scorpions flirted with relegation earlier this season – and remain just two points above the drop zone – but have managed to turn their form around after the winter break.

Interestingly, Antalyaspor have uncharacteristically been playing away from home but have managed just two victories this season at the Antalya Stadium.

Sivasspor:

Sivasspor have been one of the surprise packages in the Turkish Super Lig this season.

The Yigdos sit in fourth spot and have a chance to leapfrog Galatasaray into the top-three with a victory tonight.

Rıza Çalımbay’s side have managed to maintain form at home and on the road this season and have the joint third-best defense in the league.

Sivasspor will be unable to call upon Fernando who picked up a suspension against Galatasaray last weekend. Meanwhile, Rybalka and Ziya Erdal miss out with injuries.

Prediction:

Sivasspor have been in good form of late and I fill expect them to come away with points from an Antalyaspor who have the worst home record in the league.

Sivasspor Draw No Bet