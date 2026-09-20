Anthony Taylor Delivers Technical Breakdown of Controversial Süper Lig Decisions

The Turkish Football Federation’s Central Referee Council (MHK) has released a comprehensive technical review of disputed refereeing calls from the opening four weeks of the Trendyol Süper Lig and 1. Lig seasons.

Led by MHK Elite Referee Director Anthony Taylor under the Referee Education and Performance Unit (REPU) framework, the analysis provides official clarification on key incidents using standardized IFAB criteria. The TFF confirmed that these technical breakdowns will be published periodically throughout the campaign to improve transparency across the top two tiers.

Key Technical Evaluations

Among the highlighted calls from the opening weeks, Taylor addressed penalty appeals, disciplinary sanctions, and VAR interventions across high-profile fixtures:

Fenerbahçe Penalty Claims: Taylor confirmed that on-field officials made the correct call to play on during two separate penalty incidents appealed by Fenerbahçe in their Matchday 1 fixture against Gençlerbirliği.

Trabzonspor Disallowed Goal: The review identified an officiating error during Trabzonspor’s recent outing, noting that play should have restarted with an indirect free kick in favor of the Black Sea side rather than allowing the phase to proceed.

Systemic Transparency

The release marks a formal shift by the MHK toward structured public reporting on match officiating. By utilizing former FIFA elite referees to oversee the evaluation process, the committee aims to align domestic officiating standards with UEFA performance benchmarks while addressing recurring managerial scrutiny over VAR consistency.