Arda Guler and Eduardo Camavinga Headline Fan Autograph Session Ahead of Elche Clash

Arda Güler and Eduardo Camavinga Headline Fan Autograph Session Ahead of Elche Clash

Real Madrid midfield duo Arda Güler and Eduardo Camavinga took center stage on Tuesday evening, meeting official club members and local Madridistas during an exclusive autograph session at the team’s base.

Shortly after Los Blancos touched down and settled into the Hotel Port Elche ahead of their La Liga Matchday 6 encounter, the two young stars spent time taking photos, signing shirts, and posing for memorabilia with fans who turned out to welcome the squad.

The event highlights the growing popularity of both playmakers among the global fanbase. Güler, 21, continues to generate massive excitement following his electrifying 23-minute masterclass off the bench against Rayo Vallecano over the weekend, while Camavinga remains a vital component of Jose Mourinho’s squad rotation.

Building Momentum for Midweek Domestic Action

With Real Madrid locked in a grueling stretch of three fixtures in nine days, the stop in Elche serves as a crucial chance for Mourinho’s side to collect three points away from home before turning their focus back to European duties.

Both Güler and Camavinga are expected to feature heavily in Tuesday night’s clash at the Estadio Martínez Valero, as Los Blancos look to maintain their surge near the top of the La Liga table.