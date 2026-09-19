Arda Güler and Jude Bellingham Dilemma Deepens as Real Madrid Boss Faces Selection Test

The tactical debate surrounding Real Madrid’s midfield balance has intensified, with José Mourinho facing growing scrutiny over how to harmonize the explosive creative output of Arda Güler alongside Jude Bellingham, according to a report in Fanatik.

The 21-year-old Turkish international has rapidly transformed from a high-potential option into an indispensable central playmaker. However, integrating Güler’s tempo-dictating style has created a direct selection headache regarding Bellingham’s role in the primary starting XI.

The Tactical Conundrum

During Tuesday’s 3–2 victory over Elche, Mourinho opted to hand Güler complete creative freedom in the central hole. While the move produced a fluid attacking display, it required benching Bellingham—a decision that sparked widespread debate across the Spanish capital.

Unlike the relentless physical coverage and box-to-box surging runs that defined Madrid’s midfield in recent campaigns, Güler offers surgical distribution, press-resistance, and spatial vision. In Mourinho’s elevated defensive structure, Güler has flourished, leading La Liga with 27 chances created despite starting just four matches.

Yet, excluding a player of Bellingham’s stature remains unsustainable over a full campaign. Attempting to deploy both simultaneously in past outings has occasionally left Real Madrid’s central third vulnerable in defensive transitions, forcing Mourinho to seek a structural compromise.

Mourinho’s Balancing Act

Mourinho has publicly praised Güler’s maturity, acknowledging the elite quality and stability the young playmaker brings to the side. However, with crucial domestic and European fixtures looming, the manager’s ability to construct a balanced system that maximizes both talents without sacrificing defensive equilibrium will define Real Madrid’s mid-season trajectory.

Whether Mourinho shifts to a fluid 4-2-3-1 setup or continues a high-profile rotational policy, all eyes in Madrid remain firmly fixed on how the Portuguese strategist solves his richest tactical puzzle.