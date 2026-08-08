Arda Guler at the Heart of Real Madrid’s New-Look Midfield as Mourinho Orchestrates Tactical U-Turn

Arda Güler is set to take center stage for Real Madrid this season, with manager José Mourinho placing the 21-year-old Turkish international at the core of a revamped tactical engine following the club’s decision to close its midfield transfer search according to Fichajes.

After missing out on Manchester City star Rodri, Real Madrid executives officially called off further transfer business in the middle of the park. Rather than pursuing an alternative holding midfielder, board members and coaching staff concurred that the squad possesses sufficient internal quality—largely thanks to Güler’s rapid pre-season progression and the arrival of free-agent signing Bernardo Silva.

Güler’s Promoted Role: The Next Mesut Özil?

In Mourinho’s newly designed system, Güler is slated to operate as Los Blancos’ primary creator, entrusted with breaking down opposing defenses and delivering the decisive final ball.

The Portuguese manager views Güler’s vision and technical profile as strikingly similar to the role Mesut Özil fulfilled during Mourinho’s first tenure at the Santiago Bernabéu. Rather than locking Güler into a rigid wide position, the coaching staff intends to grant him central freedom alongside Bernardo Silva to dictate the tempo and ball distribution.

Key Pillars of Madrid’s Midfield Restructure

Central Creative Responsibility: Güler and Bernardo Silva will form a fluid double-pivot and playmaker combination to handle the team’s build-up play.

Defensive Support: The defensive workload will fall upon Aurelien Tchouameni, Eduardo Camavinga, and Federico Valverde, giving Güler the liberty to float between opposition lines.

Pre-Season Acceleration: Güler’s sharp performances in pre-season training at Valdebebas proved instrumental in convincing club leadership that a costly transfer alternative was unnecessary.

With Real Madrid putting this tactical blueprint directly to the test in training and upcoming friendlies, all eyes will be on Güler as he steps into the biggest responsibility of his young career.